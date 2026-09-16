Argentina's 2027 Budget: A Mix of Growth and Sovereignty Aims

Argentina's government unveiled its 2027 budget proposal on Tuesday, offering a glimpse into President Javier Milei's economic framework ahead of looming presidential elections.

The budget plan projects a 4% GDP growth in 2027, up from this year's anticipated 3%, and predicts a $15 billion trade surplus. Inflation is expected to decline to 18% from 29% this year.

Milei's administration sees this budget as a strategic roadmap reflecting both economic and political objectives, with a notable emphasis on increased defense spending tied to the disputed Malvinas Islands. Analysts note that this comes amid Milei's austerity-driven fiscal policy.