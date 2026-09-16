Entertainment Highlights: From Reiner Family Tragedy to Emmy Triumphs

In a notable legal development, prosecutors announced that the death penalty will not be sought against Nick Reiner, accused of murdering his filmmaker parents Rob and Michele Singer Reiner. This decision considered the desires of the couple's surviving children and other mitigating circumstances, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Filmmaker Alex Gibney premiered his documentary 'Musk' at the Toronto International Film Festival, tackling the influence of Elon Musk and encouraging public discourse about the power of tech oligarchs. The documentary, which evolved in scope due to Musk's political connections, aims to provoke thought.

Celebrities mourn the loss of fashion designer Bob Mackie, who passed away at 87. Mackie, known for his elaborate costumes for stars like Cher and Elton John, was celebrated for over five decades of contributions to the fashion world. Tributes highlighted his impact on stage and screen appearances.