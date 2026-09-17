Strengthening Atlantic Bonds: Canada's EU Move

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has voiced his approval for a proposed 'associate membership' of Canada in the European Union, asserting that the collaboration would bolster the prosperity of both regions. Carney's remarks came during his address to EU lawmakers in Strasbourg on Thursday.

The initiative for stronger ties comes amid resistance from U.S. President Donald Trump, who dismissed the idea as 'laughable' and warned of possible tariffs against Europe should the EU advance with the proposal. Trump's tough stance underscores the ongoing diplomatic and trade tensions between these major international players.

Reaffirming Canada's intent for robust partnerships, Carney clarified that the goal isn’t about power or dominance but rather resilience through strategic alliances. Areas of potential collaboration include critical minerals, defense, technology, and energy security. Carney's advocacy for this proposal demonstrates Canada's commitment to strengthening its international partnerships.