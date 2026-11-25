PhonePe set to restart its paused IPO process
PhonePe is preparing to restart its initial public offering (IPO) process, which was paused last year due to market conditions, according to banking sources aware of the company's plans.
PhonePe is preparing to restart its initial public offering (IPO) process, which was paused last year due to market conditions, according to banking sources aware of the company's plans. The source said improved market conditions have prompted the company to revive its listing plan. The timeline and other details have not been finalised and could change. PhonePe has not publicly commented on the matter.
PhonePe had paused its IPO process due to weak macroeconomic conditions. However, according to the source, the macroeconomic environment has since improved, with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) returning to Indian equities. November has been the strongest month in terms of FII inflows so far. While PhonePe witnessed muted growth last year, the Walmart-backed digital payments firm has returned to growth of around 40 per cent year-on-year, excluding the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) and digital incentives, the source said.
It has also turned profit-after-tax positive at the group level for the first half of the year without adjusting for Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) costs. Its lending distribution business has also grown rapidly, roughly doubling (up around 100 per cent) year-on-year. PhonePe is expected to seek a listing valuation of Rs 1.2 lakh crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, according to the source. (ANI)
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