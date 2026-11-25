Rising foreign investment in Indian non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) could encourage aggressive lending and weaken loan approval standards as investors seek higher returns, potentially leading to asset quality challenges in the coming years, Fitch Ratings said in a report. In its 'South and Southeast Asia Finance Companies Outlook 2027', the global rating agency noted that while foreign investments could strengthen the financial position of Indian lenders, the associated return expectations could also increase their willingness to take risks.

"Rising foreign investment in Indian finance companies should support capitalisation, governance standards and funding diversification. However, the associated return expectations may also drive greater risk appetite and faster loan growth, which could weaken underwriting discipline and lead to higher asset-quality challenges in future years," the report said. Despite these risks, Fitch maintained a 'neutral' sector outlook for Indian finance companies for 2027, even as it revised the overall outlook for South and Southeast Asian finance companies to 'deteriorating' from 'neutral', citing higher funding costs and asset quality pressures.

Fitch expects strong domestic economic growth to support credit demand and help contain risks arising from higher funding costs. However, it identified excessive loan growth and rising risk appetite, particularly in riskier lending segments, as factors that could adversely affect the sector's outlook. Based on its assessment of 19 large Indian finance companies, Fitch projected gross loan growth to moderate to 17 per cent in the financial year starting April 2027 and further to 16 per cent in the following financial year, from an estimated 18 per cent in the financial year starting April 2026.

The agency expects the non-performing loan ratio to remain broadly stable at 2.3 per cent in 2027, supported by a shift towards relatively lower-risk secured lending products, including mortgages and gold-backed loans, as well as tighter loan approval standards. "We see scope for some near-term weakness in small business and rural-related lending due to the protracted geopolitical risks and weak monsoon rains in 2026," the report said.

Fitch also expects rising borrowing costs and intensifying competition in secured lending to put pressure on the profitability of Indian finance companies, limiting their ability to pass on higher funding costs to customers. "Higher borrowing rates are likely to compress net interest margin (NIM) modestly, if Indian finance companies are unable to pass on the full impact to customers given intensifying price competition in secured lending segments," it said.

The observations come against the backdrop of significant foreign investments in India's NBFC sector. In April 2026, Japan's MUFG Bank acquired a 20 per cent stake in Shriram Finance through an equity investment of Rs 39,618 crore, according to the company's second-quarter investor presentation.

Separately, Manappuram Finance announced in March 2026 that it had received all requisite statutory approvals for global investment firm Bain Capital's proposed investment of approximately Rs 4,385 crore and the acquisition of joint control alongside its existing promoters. Meanwhile, Fitch expects capital and liquidity levels among Indian finance companies to remain adequate, supported by internal capital generation, foreign equity investments and access to domestic bank funding. (ANI)