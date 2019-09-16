Here's how Ariana Grande reacted to Daniella Monet's pregnancy

Singer Ariana Grande had the best reaction when she found out that her friend and 'Victorious' co-star Daniella Monet is expecting her first child. "Oh, she cried her eyes out," US Weekly quoted Monet at the Mercy for Animals 20th Anniversary Gala in L.A. on Saturday.

"I FaceTimed her to tell her and she was just crying and it was so sweet and really special. I think it trips her out cause, like, we've known each other for so long now and I'm the first to go through this next phase," she added. Monet who is expecting a baby boy with fiance Andrew Gardner also revealed that Grande was in a slightly compromising, and hilarious position when she answered the call.

"It was so sweet. I know she was even in a spa at the time and she still took the call and, like, was just a mess. It was sweet," Monet explained. The 'Zoey 101' actress also informed that Grande will "of course" be known as Auntie Ari to her children and that the singer has been "so sweet" throughout her pregnancy. "It's a friendship like no other," Monet said.

While Monet is weeks away from welcoming her newborn, Grande is focused on her 'Sweetener' world tour. (ANI)

