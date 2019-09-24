Phoebe Waller-Bridge says no season 3 for 'Fleabag' despite Emmy wins

Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a huge night at the 2019 Emmys thanks to her show 'Fleabag' which took away the maximum number of awards at the ceremony, but she's still choosing to say goodbye to the hit comedy series. Following the award ceremony, the British actor, writer, and producer, who took home the award for best writing for a comedy series and best actress for 'Fleabag' told Entertainment Tonight that the series still won't be getting a third season, reported People.

"I mean, to be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually," Waller-Bridge said of 'Fleabag', which also won outstanding comedy series and best direction for a comedy series at the Emmys 2019. "It does feel like the story is complete. It's so nice to hear that so many people loved it," the 34-year-old actor added.

"I'm a bit like, 'Aw, damn it, maybe she shouldn't have waved goodbye at the end'. But it does feel right. It feels right to go out on a high, and you can't get higher than this," she said. 'Fleabag', which concluded its second and final season in April, follows the sexual misadventures of a woman known as Fleabag, based on Waller-Bridge's 2013 one-woman stage play of the same name.

The best actress win for Waller-Bridge was very significant for her as she beat out 'Veep' fame Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was nominated for her record 19th acting Emmy award. "No! Oh my God, no!" the surprised star said on stage after accepting her Emmy.

"Thank you. I find acting really hard and really painful. But it's all about this. Thank you to be nominated with these unbelievable actresses who I have just looked up to and watched and laughed at with for so many years. It means so much, I mean that in a nice way. And this means a huge amount to me," she added. She also went on to thank her show's team.

"Huge thanks again to the Fleabag family, Fleabag gang, yay!" she said. "Thank you so much! I'm so supported on this show, as Harry said. We all, it's sickening how much we all love each other. I'm so supported by this wonderful cast. A big shout-out to my acting agent, Aileen, who has been rooting for me literally from the very beginning. Amazon, BBC, thank you for doing this. I'm going to start repeating myself. Thank you," she added.

Waller-Bridge was also nominated as the showrunner, writer and producer for 'Killing Eve' in the best drama series category, but lost to the insanely popular show 'Game of Thrones'. 'Killing Eve', which stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, earned Waller-Bridge her first Emmy nomination for outstanding writing in a drama series last year.

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards aired live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. (ANI)

