Sendhil Ramamurthy boards Mindy Kaling's 'Never Have I Ever'

Sendhil Ramamurthy has joined Mindy Kaling's new show "Never Have I Ever". The Indian-American actor, best known for "Heroes" and "Covert Affairs", has bagged a recurring role as Mohan Venkatesan in the coming-of-age Netflix series, reported Deadline.

Mohan is a caring father and husband with an adventurous streak. Along with his wife, he moved to Los Angeles from Chennai in 2001. He loves America and is determined to give his teenage daughter, Devi, the best life possible here. "Never Have I Ever" will feature newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation Indian-American girl, and the show is inspired by Kaling's experiences growing up.

Kaling has created the show with Lang Fisher, the writer-producer of her smash hit series "Mindy Project". Ramamurthy guest-starred in the eighth and ninth seasons of "The Office" as Kaling's character Kelly Kapoor's new boyfriend Ravi, a doctor. He will next be seen in "The Flash" as Dr Ramsey Rosso/ DC villain Bloodwork.

