Ashley Reyes boards 'American Gods' as series regular

Actor Ashley Reyes, best known for Broadway's "The Play That Goes Wrong", has joined the cast of "American Gods" as a series regular. According to Deadline, actor Herizen Guardiola is set to recur in the series based on Neil Gaiman's fantasy novel of the same name.

"American Gods", developed by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, revolves around a war brewing between the Old Gods of ancient mythological roots and the New Gods of modern technology. The Starz network show, produced by Fremantle, is entering its third season.

