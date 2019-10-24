Arunachal's fingerstyle guitarist making his way in Bollywood

Taba Chake, a fingerstyle guitarist and singer-songwriter from Arunachal Pradesh has been enthralling music lovers with his lilting vocals and emotive lyrics. Like many aspiring artistes, Taba's journey from small-town of Doimukh in Arunachal Pradesh to the city of dreams-Mumbai was not easy as he struggled and worked hard to make his place.

Starting off as a guitarist and composer for various bands he began his own band, 'Metal' but after it disintegrated, he says he found it challenging. "In the year 2007, I got a little deeper into music and we formed a Hindi band, Metal band but we all got separated. Thereafter in Mumbai every day was a new challenge," said the 26-year-old singer.

"Now I am also working with the label call 'Rack' and we are working together and making things possible and happening," added Taba. Apart from hindi and English, the singer pens heartfelt songs in other languages, including in his tribal dialect Nyishi.

Taba who seeks inspiration from everything around him, got first breakthrough in a music career in April this year when his album 'Bombay Dreams' was released. The album is a collection of ten songs inspired by love, loneliness, unity, and nature.

"I get inspired by everything actually nature, people, family, friends, good time and bad times. Inspiration is everywhere that is the reason, I write about nature, birds, hope, love, and unity. Recently, we released my album called Bombay Dreams and recently I have done a few sessions with Bollywood a few months ago," said Taba. Some of the popular hits from his album 'Bombay Dreams' are 'Shaayad,' 'Walk with me,' 'In Waadiyon mein,' 'Morning Sun,' to name a few, that have brought him accolades and recognition.

Taba has also toured the country, playing in famed festivals such as Ziro Festival of Music, Shine a Light, New Wave Asia and Songs and Dances of Northeast. (ANI)

