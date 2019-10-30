Vanessa Hudgens-starrer 'The Princess Switch' getting a sequel

The sequel to "The Princess Switch", fronted by Vanessa Hudgens, has been greenlit by Netflix. The 2018 Christmas film revolved around Hudgens playing the double role of an American baker named Stacy De Novo and Duchess Margaret from fictional European nation of Belgravia, who swap places to enjoy the novelty offered by each others' lives.

Titled "The Princess Switch: Switched Again", will have a new lookalike, party girl Fiona, reported Entertainment Weekly. The new film will find Margaret as she unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with her boyfriend, Kevin. Stacy will chime in to save the day before Fiona foils their plans.

Mike Rohl is returning to direct with Hudgens attached to produce. "Switched Again" is slated for a global release next year on the streamer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)