International Development News
Development News Edition

'Hotel Mumbai' director used to play gunshots on sets for us to get into character: Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is set to narrate the story of valour and courage with his upcoming film -- Hotel Mumbai, says that he had to undergo rigorous training to fit into the shoes of the character.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 23:03 IST
'Hotel Mumbai' director used to play gunshots on sets for us to get into character: Anupam Kher
Actor Anupam Kher in a conversation with ANI in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is set to narrate the story of valour and courage with his upcoming film -- Hotel Mumbai, says that he had to undergo rigorous training to fit into the shoes of the character.The actor, who will be seen playing the role of Hemant Oberoi in the film, said: "We underwent training workshops where huge speakers were set up with the sound of gunshots." Explaining the real motto behind this diligent workshop, Kher told ANI: "Our director Anthony Maras used to play those gunshots in between the scenes where he wanted us to get into the layer of the character and make the audience feel that they are inside the hotel and are also a part of the attack."

He said the film, which recounts the November 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel in Mumbai by a group of terrorist, honours the brave hearts and the religion of humanity that people showed on that day. "I believe that the staff at Hotel Oberoi have in true sense explained the meaning of 'Guest is God'. Many members of the staff, who had left the hotel on that day, came back to rescue the people."

"There were approximately 1,500 people in the hotel and 30 died. The toll could have been more if the workers would not have dedicatedly helped with the rescue operation," he said. The film also stars Indian-British actor Dev Patel along with Armie Hammer.

Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, 'Hotel Mumbai' will release on November 29 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

Also Read: Anupam Kher takes 'morning walk friends' for lavish brunch

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

California investigating Facebook, demands subpoenaed documents

California is investigating Facebook Incs disclosure of user data to Cambridge Analytica and other partners, the state revealed on Wednesday in a court filing that demanded that the social media giant respond to its subpoena. Revelation of ...

Athletics-Diamond League cuts eight disciplines for 2020 season

Eight disciplines have been axed from the core programme of the 2020 Diamond League season, reducing the number to 24 -- 12 each for men and women -- to cater to a 90-minute broadcast window, the IAAF said on Wednesday. The Diamond League c...

UPDATE 4-Head of U.N. Palestinian refugee agency quits amid misconduct inquiry

The head of a U.N. agency that aids Palestinian refugees resigned on Wednesday, the United Nations said, amid an investigation into misconduct allegations. Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl was replaced earlier on Wednesday until a rev...

Cabinet approves cadre review of Posts and Telegraphs Building Works Service, Group A

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the cadre review of Posts and Telegraphs Building Works Service, Group A. An official release said that the number of duty posts was fixed as 105. The approval would result in the strengthening of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019