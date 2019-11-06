'Hotel Mumbai' director used to play gunshots on sets for us to get into character: Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is set to narrate the story of valour and courage with his upcoming film -- Hotel Mumbai, says that he had to undergo rigorous training to fit into the shoes of the character.The actor, who will be seen playing the role of Hemant Oberoi in the film, said: "We underwent training workshops where huge speakers were set up with the sound of gunshots." Explaining the real motto behind this diligent workshop, Kher told ANI: "Our director Anthony Maras used to play those gunshots in between the scenes where he wanted us to get into the layer of the character and make the audience feel that they are inside the hotel and are also a part of the attack."

He said the film, which recounts the November 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel in Mumbai by a group of terrorist, honours the brave hearts and the religion of humanity that people showed on that day. "I believe that the staff at Hotel Oberoi have in true sense explained the meaning of 'Guest is God'. Many members of the staff, who had left the hotel on that day, came back to rescue the people."

"There were approximately 1,500 people in the hotel and 30 died. The toll could have been more if the workers would not have dedicatedly helped with the rescue operation," he said. The film also stars Indian-British actor Dev Patel along with Armie Hammer.

Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, 'Hotel Mumbai' will release on November 29 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

