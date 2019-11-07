International Development News
Development News Edition

Hollywood's Superman Christopher Dennis passes away at 52

Christopher Dennis, who entertained audiences as Hollywood Boulevard's Superman, passed away at the age of 52.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 10:28 IST
Hollywood's Superman Christopher Dennis passes away at 52
Christopher Dennis. Image Credit: ANI

Christopher Dennis, who entertained audiences as Hollywood Boulevard's Superman, passed away at the age of 52. According to TMZ, the actor took his last breath on Saturday in the San Fernando Valley, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

He was known for impressing everyone on the Hollywood Boulevard, dressed as Superman. His fit and tall character, thin frame and full jet-black hair garnered equal attention and appreciation. The actor-performer appeared several times on the popular 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show. He also featured with Kimmel on the cover of a 2011 Hollywood Reporter issue.

"Chris was a sweet guy who appeared on our show many times and was well-liked by everyone at Jimmy Kimmel Live," read a statement from a Kimmel spokesperson on Wednesday. "We will miss him." The Super Museum, situated at the Metropolis, Illinois, shared a statement on Dennis' death on social media.

"We've known Chris for many years. He spent time with our family and showed lots of support for our museum and the Superman Celebration. Chris has had many struggles and ups and downs over the years. We hope that he is at peace now. And we pray for comfort to those who loved and cared about him," read the museum statement. (ANI)

Also Read: Odd News Summary: Australia's Chris the sheep, the world's woolliest, dies

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

KPL fixing scandal: Two domestic cricketers arrested

Two more domestic cricketers were arrested on Thursday in connection with the Karnataka Premier League fixing scandal, taking the total number of those detained to six. Bellary Tuskers captain C M Gautam, a former Karnataka wicketkeeper-ba...

Under armed escort, mourner convoys reach Mexican village for U.S. family funerals

Convoys of vehicles carrying relatives of a group of American women and children slain by unknown gunmen snaked through the dark from as far away as the United States into a remote Mexican region ahead of funerals for the victims to be held...

Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa knocked out of Fuzhou China Open

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa on Thursday crashed out of the ongoing Fuzhou China Open here at the Haixia Olympic Center. The duo lost to South Korean players Seo Seung Jae and Chae YuJung 23-21, ...

FOREX-Dollar slips as U.S.-China trade talks hit snags, pound eyes BoE

The dollar fell against the yen on Thursday as doubts about when the United States and China will sign a preliminary trade deal encouraged traders to square off some of their long positions.The uncertainty on the trade front also lifted the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019