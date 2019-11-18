Maniesh Paul to voice Kristoff in Hindi version of 'Frozen 2'

Actor Maniesh Paul will be dubbing for the character of Kristoff in the Hindi version of "Frozen 2". The actor joins Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra, who will be lending their voices to the two leads -- Elsa and Anna, respectively, in the Hindi dubbed animated take.

In the original version, Kristoff is voiced by "Mindhunter" star Jonathan Groff. Paul said he is excited to come aboard.

"It's extremely overwhelming to be the voice of Kristoff. My daughter is such a huge fan of the franchise that I must admit that it took me some time to compose myself and understand that I was doing this for her. "I hope that audiences love this side of me as they revel in the most-awaited Disney film of the year," the actor said in a statement.

"Frozen 2", directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, is slated to be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 22, 2019.

