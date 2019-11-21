International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Jussie Smollett sues Chicago claiming malicious prosecution over alleged beating

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 01:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 01:01 IST
UPDATE 1-Jussie Smollett sues Chicago claiming malicious prosecution over alleged beating
Image Credit: Twitter(@AJGuglielmi)

Jussie Smollett has filed a lawsuit accusing Chicago of maliciously prosecuting him after concluding the actor's claim that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic beating on a city street was a hoax. Smollett, 37, best known for his role on the Fox television drama "Empire," made his accusation in a counterclaim filed on Wednesday, after the city sued him to recoup $130,106 in police overtime costs to investigate the beating claim.

The actor, who no longer appears on "Empire," is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from the city, police officials and others for causing him "substantial economic damages as well as reputational harm, humiliation, mental anguish and extreme emotional distress." A spokesman for Chicago's law department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Smollett, who is black and gay, ignited a social media firestorm after telling police on Jan. 29 that two masked men had thrown a noose around his neck, poured bleach on him and shouted racial and homophobic slurs, while expressing support for U.S. President Donald Trump. Illinois prosecutors charged Smollett on Feb. 20 with making up the attack, including by hiring two brothers to stage it, and falsely reporting a "high-profile hate crime," to draw publicity after becoming dissatisfied with his "Empire" salary.

But they dropped the criminal case on March 26, drawing anger from Chicago's police department and then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who called it a "whitewash of justice." Smollett had pleaded not guilty to lying about the attack, and has long said he had been truthful about it.

Chicago nonetheless sought triple damages in its April 11 civil lawsuit to recoup overtime costs. Smollett filed his counterclaim against the city, the brothers and a number of police officers and employees.

He accused police of trying to prosecute him based on the brothers' "false, self-serving and unreliable statements in order to close the investigation into the attack." Smollett also said Chicago could not recover investigative costs because it already accepted his $10,000 "payment in full" in connection with the dismissal of the criminal case.

Without ruling on the merits, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall on Oct. 22 refused to dismiss Chicago's civil lawsuit against Smollett, saying his high profile and "the extreme nature of the accusations" could explain the overtime costs. The case is Chicago v. Smollett, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 19-04547.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Attack on Syria's Idlib kills at least 15 at displaced persons camp -civil defence

An attack by Syrian government forces on the rebel-held area of Idlib in northwestern Syria killed at least 15 and wounded several at a displaced persons camp on Wednesday, rescue workers said. Syrias northwest corner, including the Idlib r...

Bloomberg to appear on U.S. presidential ballot in Texas

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg put his name on Democratic primary ballots in Texas on Wednesday, paving the way for a possible late entry into the presidential race.Bloomberg, 77, has not officially said whether he will...

Syrian shelling of camp housing displaced people kills 15

Syrian government troops shelled a camp hosting displaced people near the Turkish border in the countrys northwest on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding others, Syrian opposition activists said. The attack came just hours af...

UPDATE 4-Year-end could see return to North Korea 'provocations,' says U.S. envoy Biegun

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said on Wednesday a year-end deadline North Korea has set for Washington to show more flexibility in nuclear talks was an artificial one, but could mean a return to provocative step...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019