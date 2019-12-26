Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to 'call on your friends in Australia'
Australian popstar Kylie Minogue has invited weary Britons to forget politics and "call on your friends in Australia" in a tourism campaign launched in Britain on Christmas Day. Britain, which is responsible for the fourth largest number of tourists to Australia, has had a tumultuous political year with deep rancor over Brexit and its first December election in almost a century. Paris Opera ballerinas, who retire at 42, kick up a fuss over Macron pension plans
Ballerinas in white tutus danced scenes from Swan Lake on the forecourt of the Paris Opera on Tuesday to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to scrap their special pension benefits. Backed by musicians from the Paris Symphony Orchestra, the dancers performed their impromptu 20-minute rendition before hundreds of onlookers. Behind them were banners reading "Culture in danger."
