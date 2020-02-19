Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marathi film ''Fatteshikast'' to be archived by Indian Army

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 09:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 09:29 IST
Marathi film ''Fatteshikast'' to be archived by Indian Army
Indian Army logo. Image Credit: Twitter (@adgpi)

Marathi film director Digpal Lanjekar on Wednesday said the Indian Army has decided to archive his film "Fatteshikast" , which is based on the encounter between Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mughal army general Shaista Khan in Pune. The movie will be part of the Army's library and soldiers joining the Maratha Light Infantry regiment will be shown the film, Lanjekar told PTI.

"I received a letter from the Army on Tuesday and the archival process will be completed in a month," he said. The film, released last year, stars actor Chinmay Mandlekar as Shivaji Maharaj and Anup Soni as Shaista Khan. "The movie depicts the valor of our ancestors. The event shown in the film will inspire soldiers. Hence, every soldier who joins the Maratha Light Infantry will get to see the film," the director said.

The film was screened for 4,000 Army personnel in Belgaum, where the Marathi Light Infantry's headquarters is located, in December last year, he said. Lanjekar claimed "Fatteshikast" is the first Marathi film based on a life event of Chhatrapati Shivaji to be archived by the Army.

The film depicts the struggle of the Maratha army led by Shivaji Maharaj to capture Lal Mahal in Maharashtra's Pune city in early 1660s. Shiv Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is being celebrated across the state on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

President's secy Sanjay Kothari next CVC, ex-IAS officer Julka to be CIC: Officials

Sanjay Kothari, the Secretary to the President, has been selected as the new Chief Vigilance Commissioner by a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Wednesday. The committee has also chosen by a ma...

CAA violates Constitution, says Congress MLA UT Khader

Congress MLA UT Khader on Wednesday slammed the Central government over the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act and said it violates the Constitution. The new citizenship amendment bill is unconstitutional. The citizenship cannot be ...

WRAPUP 3-Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan; new China coronavirus cases fall

Hundreds of people began disembarking a quarantined cruise ship off Japan on Wednesday as the death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 and the number of new cases in the country fell for a second straight day.Aroun...

Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj to host White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Popular Indian-American stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj, who has been critical of both US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would perform at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents Association. Minhaj, whos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020