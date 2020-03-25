Left Menu
Rocker Jackson Browne tests positive for coronavirus

  PTI
  Los Angeles
  25-03-2020
  • Created: 25-03-2020 11:21 IST
Veteran rock singer-songwriter Jackson Browne says he is recuperating at home after testing positive for the coronavirus. The 71-year-old musician said he got tested for COVID-19 after feeling ill and experiencing a "small cough and a temperature".

"My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalisation or anything like that,” Browne told Rolling Stone magazine. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who has been home for about 10 days, said he "quarantined immediately" upon feeling sick. "It was before the mandatory quarantine orders were issued, because you don’t know if you had it or not. I’m in the middle of trying to call everyone I know to discuss with them how they are feeling and whether or not they have symptoms," he said.

"You have to assume you have it. You need to assume that you in some way could very easily pass it to someone else," he added. Browne said he is uncertain where he caught the virus from, but he suspected his recent trip to New York for the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit may have been the source.

The gala also featured Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Warren Haynes, Susan Tedeschi, and Derek Trucks. "So many people that have it aren’t going to be tested. They don’t have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on. "That’s what younger readers need to understand: They need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody," he said.

Browne joins increasing list of people from the entertainment industry to test positive for the coronavirus after Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Rachel Matthews, Daniel Dae Kim, Kristofer Hivju, Indira Verman, Placido Domingo, Aaron Tevit, Andy Cohen and Greg Rikaart..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

