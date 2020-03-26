Now You See Me 3: Will Jesse Eisenberg return with Benedict Cumberbatch, Morgan Freeman?

Now You See Me 3 is unquestionably one of the most anticipated movies as the previous movie Now You See Me 2 made a huge success in June 2016. The studio, Lionsgate is yet to reveal much update about its development and production on the third installment. But the good fact is that Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch will play a vital role in the third installment of the Now You See Me franchise.

According to many reports, Benedict Cumberbatch will be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes in Now You See Me 3. A sect of fans believe that he will appear at the initial blush without having any special role in the film. But the 43-year-old actor himself earlier confirmed his presence in the film without disclosing much about it.

The plot for Now You See Me 3 is tightly kept under wraps and nothing is known as of now. According to some sources, the American actor Jesse Eisenberg has shared his wish that he would be happy to reprise his role in the movie franchise. He played the role of J Daniel Atlas aka Daniel (The Lover), who is an arrogant illusionist and street magician, and the ostensible leader of the Four Horsemen.

Jesse Eisenberg told Coming Soon that he would sometimes hear 'something' from his friends and co-stars who played their roles in Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2. But he said that nothing really emerges as official confirmation or atleast indication about the movie to step into production.

For those who believe that the third movie-project would be dropped, for them we would like to say that there are still multiple unanswered aspects of the overall plot that requires atleast one more installment to be completed. Corpse of the father of Dylan Rhodes Shrike (a former FBI agent and the leader of the Four Horsemen and the son of the late illusionist Lionel Shrike) (played by Mark Ruffalo) was never recovered, thus both the films foreshadowed his possible returning. This is expected to take place in Now You See Me 3.

The returning actor in Now You See Me 3 are expected to be Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in the roles of Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, Merritt McKinney and Daniel J. Atlas respectively.

