Delhi government declares 33 containment zones

Thirty three areas in Delhi have been declared as 'containment zones' in a bid to contain coronavirus spread. Areas around House No-A 176, Deoli Extension; A-30 Mansarovar Garden; and Street nos. 1 to 10, C block, Jahangirpuri have been declared as 'containment zones' by the Delhi government after COVID-19 patients were found there.

Streets and roads in the national capital wore a deserted look as people are practicing self-isolation while police barricading is done at the 33 containment areas. It is for the first time that Sacred Heart Cathedral near Gol Dak Khana in the national capital remained closed on Easter as people are praticing social distancing to contain the spread of COVID-19 .

The Mehrauli Sabzi Mandi here has been temporarily relocated around Mehrauli DTC bus terminal to ensure that people follow social distancing. After Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan, Maharashtra also on Saturday extended the lockdown in the State till April 30 to check the spread of the coronavirus crisis.

As it is Easter today, Basilica Of Our Lady of The Mount' in Mumbai'sBandra remained closed as mass gathering have been suspended here. Similarly, St Michael's Church in Mahim area also remained closed. St Joseph's Cathedral in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow also remained closed with mass gathering been suspended.

It is being speculated that the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus which is set to end on April 14, is likely to be extended. With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8356, including 716 cured and discharged and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

