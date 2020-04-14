Lockdown extension in interest of country: Adityanath

Left Menu
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the extension of lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it is in the interest of the country's health and future. "The CM has welcomed the decision of PM on extension of lockdown till May 3. He said it is in the interest of health and future of the country," Additional Chief Secretary,Information, Awanish Awasthi told reporters here.

"In UP,lockdown will be strictly enforced and 23 crore people of the state will defeat corona,"the CM said, as per Awasthi. At a meeting this morning, the CM directed officials to open emergency services of hospital for patients suffering from Kidney, heart, liver and other serious aliments, the officer said.

"How to go about starting emergency will be discussed and a policy in this regard will be ready by this evening in which it will be ensured that the medical staff remain safe and secure," he said. The CM also directed to make "fodder bank" for stray cattle and directed to ensure that farmers did not have to face problems in the harvesting of their crops.

Awasthi said in a bid to strictly enforce lockdown, 17,585 FIRs were lodged in the state against offenders and 22,632 vehicles were seized and fine of Rs 6.84 crore was recovered. He said cases in the state were coming from identified hotspots.

"Of the total (657), 443 are from these hotspots," he said. About those quarantined, Awasthi said there are three such categories- those who have completed 14days period, those who have yet to complete 14 days period and those who are from other states.

"Those who have completed 14days period will be sent to their homes after health checkups. They will have to remain there in isolation," he said..

