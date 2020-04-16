Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will expose 'conspiracy' behind migrants' unrest: Sena

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:05 IST
Will expose 'conspiracy' behind migrants' unrest: Sena

The Shiv Sena on Thursday said the Maharashtra government will expose the "conspiracy" behind the recent migrants' unrest in Mumbai, and accused the opposition BJP of leaving no chance to disturb the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation in the state. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said outstation trains depart not just from suburban Bandra, but alsofrom Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai Central and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the metropolis. But, the crowd gathered only at Bandra.

Television news channels completely ignored a similar situation at Surat in Gujarat, it claimed. "What do you call this? It is a big conspiracy and we will unmask it. The state government will nail attempts to see the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to create disturbance. We are sad that the opposition should stoop to a new low," the Marathi daily said.

Ignoring lockdown norms, over 1,000 migrant workers who earn daily wages gathered near Bandra station on Tuesday demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus-enforced curbs till May 3. The Sena said the present crisis has affected a cross-section of society, but daily wagers are the worst hit and the government needs to take a different stand for poor people.

"The country is in a financial crisis, and running a state is also not easy. Till yesterday, the state looked after these people and now they want to run away. This is 'beimani' (cheating). Those who stay here in critical times are the real sons of the soil," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said. The government should ensure that those who want to run away creating troublewill not return, the Sena said.

It should find out the background of people who gathered at Bandra. These people violated the lockdown rules and tried to damage the state, it claimed. "What were the police doing during this period? These people didn't have any luggage with them if they were planning to go to their native places," it noted.

Hitting out at the BJP, it alleged the opposition party does not leave a chance to disturb the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress), and would stoopto any level to do that. The Sena said there were no rumours about resumption of train services.

"There was a circular in this regard. It was news. How did the Railways take reservations after April 15? When there was no clarity that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will extend the lockdown, it was a crime to take 40 lakh reservations and create confusion," it said. The Railway Ministry is "also responsible" for what happened in Bandra, the Sena said.

"Will Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis demand Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's resignation?" it asked..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ventilator receives approval in UK's battle against coronavirus

Britain has given the first regulatory approval to a ventilator being built by a consortium of firms including Airbus and Rolls-Royce as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus.Governments around the world are trying to boost the number o...

Russia clashes with Europeans over Syria chemical weapons

Syrias close ally Russia clashed with European nations in the UN Security Council on Wednesday over a report from the global chemical weapons watchdog blaming the Syrian air force for a series of attacks using sarin and chlorine on a rebel-...

Docu-series on 'The Mandalorian' coming soon on Disney Plus

Disney has announced a docu-series on its hit show The Mandalorian. Titled Disney Gallery The Mandalorian, the series will premiere on Disney Plus on May 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Jon Favreau, who directed the Star Wars spin-of...

When helplines are lifellines: Locked in and isolated, people dial in

The strangers voice at the other end his tenuous link to the outside world and also his sanity, the Delhi-based executive locked down in his Bihar village dials in often to seek reassurance that all will be well and to share his many fears....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020