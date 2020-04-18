Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM delayed lockdown to oust Kamal Nath govt in MP: Goa Cong

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-04-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 13:21 IST
PM delayed lockdown to oust Kamal Nath govt in MP: Goa Cong
Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The Goa unit of the Congress on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi delayed the announcement of lockdown to facilitate the toppling of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. In his tweet, state Congress chief Girish Chodankar quoted news that appeared in a Marathi newspaper, which claimed that had the lockdown been imposed earlier, the country would not have faced the current situation.

"Delay in lockdown decision by @narendramodi to facilitate toppling of @OfficeofKNath Govt in Madhya Pradesh exploded #Coronavirus in India. @BJP4India is responsible for the rising graph of #Covid19India," he said in the tweet. Kamal Nath stepped down as MP chief minister on March 20 after resignations by 22 rebel Congress MLAs pushed his government to the brink.

On March 24, Modi had announced a three-week-long national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has now been extended till May 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Envoy says over 2,200 stranded French citizens evacuated from India post lockdown

Over 2,200 French citizens who were stranded in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown have been evacuated till now, Frances ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, said on Saturday, while appreciating the excellent cooperation of central and loc...

Screening of entire Lovely Professional University campus shall be completed by today evening: Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab

The screening of the entire Lovely Professional University campus shall be completed by today evening, said KBS Sidhu, Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab on Saturday. Thereafter, Administration shall be focusing on the PG accommodations around th...

Thomas Rhett, daughters perform song from 'Frozen' for 'Disney Singalong Special'

American singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett Atkins, along with his daughters made a special appearance on The Disney Family Singalong. According to People magazine, the 30-year-old singers daughters, 4-and-a-half-year-old Willa Gray, and 2-and-...

Indonesia reports 325 new coronavirus cases, total 6,248

Indonesia reported 325 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the worlds fourth most populous country to 6,248.Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 15 new deaths, taking the total to 53...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020