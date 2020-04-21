Ensure all non-COVID health facilities function properly: Kashmir Divisional Commissioner to DCs

Districts administrations in Kashmir have been directed to ensure proper functioning of all non-COVID health institutions so that people suffering from ailments, other than the novel coronavirus, do not face any difficulties, officials said on Tuesday. The directions to deputy commissioners (DCs) were issued by the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole.

Pole also told the DCs to coordinate with NGOs to facilitate hassle-free distribution of essentials among the needy and rope in doctors' associations to hold talk shows on district cable channels on mental stress, diabetes, fatigue, boosting immunity through home remedies, among others. To enforce the lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, security forces have sealed main roads in most places in the Valley and erected barriers.

Only people with valid movement passes are being allowed passage, the officials said. The number of positive coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 368 -- 55 in the Jammu division and 313 in the Kashmir division, they said. Five patients have died in the Union Territory form the disease and 71 have recovered, the officials said. COVID-19 containment or red zones across the Valley have been sealed to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedures, they said. Markets across in Kashmir are shut and public transport is off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open, the officials said. Educational institutions are also closed and so are public places including gymnasiums, parks, clubs and restaurants, they said.

Lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir was announced more than a week before the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. More than 61,000 people have been kept under surveillance including those who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation..

