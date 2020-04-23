Left Menu
PM Modi highlights steps taken to help most vulnerable sections during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:28 IST
PM Modi highlights steps taken to help most vulnerable sections during lockdown
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a finance ministry tweet to highlight steps taken by his government to help the "most vulnerable" sections of society during the coronavirus-induced lockdown

"Some of the steps taken to help the most vulnerable...," he wrote while sharing the tweet The ministry said more than 33 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 31,235cr till April 22 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP). "Robust digital payment infrastructure set up by government has enabled prompt transfer of cash payment under PMGKP," it said

PMGKP was announced by the government on March 26 to protect vulnerable sections from the impact of the lockdown due to COVID- 19.

