Veteran Congress leader Devanand Konwar dead

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:40 IST
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and others condoled the death of Konwar who was also an eminent advocate. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Congress leader Devanand Konwar died of old age ailments at his Guwahati residence on Saturday. He was 86.

The politician is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. The body of Knowar was taken from here to his home district Sivasagar for the last rites, his family members said.

He was governor of Bihar from July 24, 2009, to March 8, 2013, and of Tripura between March 25, 2013, and June 29, 2014. He had also served as governor (additional charge) of West Bengal from December 2009 to January 2010. Konwar had joined the Congress in 1955 as a student leader. He became a Cabinet minister in the governments of Assam headed by Hiteswar Saikia and later by Tarun Gogoi.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and others condoled the death of Konwar who was also an eminent advocate. In his condolence message, Governor Mukhi described Konwar as a dedicated leader and worker who contributed immensely to the general welfare of the people at large by serving the state with deep commitment, compassion, and love for them.

As a governor, he made an indelible mark to glorify the spirit of parliamentary democracy, yet strengthening the edifice of democratic federalism, Mukhi added. As a constitutional head of three states and as a minister of the Assam government, he had made a major contribution to the socio-political landscape of the country, the chief minister said in a message.

Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi described Konwar as an able politician, an eminent lawyer as well as a noted social worker who always worked for the welfare of the poor, besides strengthening the Congress party across the state.

