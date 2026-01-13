Honoring a Statesman: Assam's Tribute to Kabindra Purkayastha

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the residence of esteemed BJP leader and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha to honor his memory and offer condolences to the family following his passing on January 7.

Purkayastha, who died at 94 due to age-related health issues at Silchar Medical College and Hospital, was a prominent figure in Assam's political landscape, serving as a Union Minister of State for Communication and being thrice elected to the Lok Sabha from Silchar.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his respects on social media and noted that Purkayastha's influential ideals in society and politics would continue to guide future generations. The visit acknowledges the loss felt by the community and Purkayastha's surviving family, including BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha.

