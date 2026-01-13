Left Menu

Honoring a Statesman: Assam's Tribute to Kabindra Purkayastha

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to veteran BJP leader Kabindra Purkayastha, who passed away at 94. Purkayastha, a former Union minister, significantly contributed to Assam's society and polity. He is survived by his son and daughter. Sarma visited Silchar to extend condolences to the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:14 IST
Honoring a Statesman: Assam's Tribute to Kabindra Purkayastha
On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the residence of esteemed BJP leader and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha to honor his memory and offer condolences to the family following his passing on January 7.

Purkayastha, who died at 94 due to age-related health issues at Silchar Medical College and Hospital, was a prominent figure in Assam's political landscape, serving as a Union Minister of State for Communication and being thrice elected to the Lok Sabha from Silchar.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his respects on social media and noted that Purkayastha's influential ideals in society and politics would continue to guide future generations. The visit acknowledges the loss felt by the community and Purkayastha's surviving family, including BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

