Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrants give school a makeover during quarantine

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 18:23 IST
Migrants give school a makeover during quarantine

A group of migrant workers have painted the chipped walls of a school-turned-quarantine centre in Rajasthan to express their gratitude for the arrangement made for them at the facility. Seventy-four workers, who harvest crops in Behror area of Alwar district, had decided to walk down to their homes in Madhya Pradesh after the lockdown was extended till May 3.

The workers were stopped at Kotputli in Jaipur district and were taken to a quarantine centre set up at a government school in Paniyala. In response to the good care taken during quarantine, workers expressed the desire to give a makeover to the school. Former village head Ravindra Meena and former Mandi chairperson Mahesh Meena made available paint and other necessary items worth Rs 20,000 to the workers, who have started painting last Thursday without charging a single penny.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned about the work in his 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday. He said some people were making masks, whereas migrants staying at quarantine centres set-up in schools were giving makeover by painting walls. "The work of migrants is appreciable as they themselves painted the school premises," Paniyala government school principal Kishorlal Verma said. "The school looks new now." Recently, about 54 workers from Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh had added colour to their temporary abode in Palsana town of Sikar district.

Wall paint and other necessary items were made available to them by the villagers. The schools were not painted from last nine years. Teacher had agreed to offer funds from their salaries and workers happily took the task without taking any money. PTI AG HMB.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi minorities panel demands release of Jamaat members who have spent 28 days in quarantine camps

The Delhi Minorities Commission has demanded that Tablighi Jamaat members who are kept at quarantine camps in the city and have not tested positive for coronavirus be released, as they have completed twice the stipulated quarantine period o...

Portugal to move asylum seekers to vacant tourist flats after hostel virus outbreak

Portugal will test 500 asylum seekers for the coronavirus and move some into apartments left empty by tourists, after an outbreak at an immigrant hostel last week prompted scrutiny of overcrowded conditions that could lead to contagion. Por...

Saudi eases coronavirus curfews, keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca

Saudi Arabia eased curfews on Sunday across the country but kept 24-hour lockdowns in place in the city of Mecca and neighbourhoods previously put in isolation to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, state news agency SPA said.It also si...

Situation in India improving, hotspot districts moving towards being non-hotspot districts: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts HSD are moving towards being non-hotspot districts NHSD. The minister visited All India Institute of Medica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020