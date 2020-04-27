Soren to PM: Extend central support in bringing students, migrants back home

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging central support in bringing back students and migrants from the state stranded in different parts of the country due to coronavirus-triggered lockdown to avoid legal hassles under Epidemic Act. In a letter, a copy of which is released to the media, Soren said in the wake of some states engaged in inter-state movement of students with mutual consent, the Jharkhand government was facing pressure from the guardians of the students, relatives of the migrant workers and intellectuals to bring them back.

Soren was not among the speakers during video conference meeting the PM had with the chief ministers on Covid pandemic. There is a bar on inter-state movement as per the April 15, 2020 directive of the Union Home Ministry that till end on May 3. Jharkhand does not want to violate the directive, Soren wrote in the letter.

Asserting that the state government has neither issued any direction contrary to the guidelines nor executed any action against the Disaster Management Act (in force during the nationwide lockdown), Soren requested the PM to issue instructions to the MHA to bring back the students stranded outside the state in a legal way. Many students from Jharkhand are grounded in Kota due to nationwide shutdown. Likewise a large number of migrants from the state are held up in Odisha, West Bengal, Telangana and Karnataka among others. PTI PVR SNS SNS