Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soren to PM: Extend central support in bringing students, migrants back home

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:44 IST
Soren to PM: Extend central support in bringing students, migrants back home

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging central support in bringing back students and migrants from the state stranded in different parts of the country due to coronavirus-triggered lockdown to avoid legal hassles under Epidemic Act. In a letter, a copy of which is released to the media, Soren said in the wake of some states engaged in inter-state movement of students with mutual consent, the Jharkhand government was facing pressure from the guardians of the students, relatives of the migrant workers and intellectuals to bring them back.

Soren was not among the speakers during video conference meeting the PM had with the chief ministers on Covid pandemic. There is a bar on inter-state movement as per the April 15, 2020 directive of the Union Home Ministry that till end on May 3. Jharkhand does not want to violate the directive, Soren wrote in the letter.

Asserting that the state government has neither issued any direction contrary to the guidelines nor executed any action against the Disaster Management Act (in force during the nationwide lockdown), Soren requested the PM to issue instructions to the MHA to bring back the students stranded outside the state in a legal way. Many students from Jharkhand are grounded in Kota due to nationwide shutdown. Likewise a large number of migrants from the state are held up in Odisha, West Bengal, Telangana and Karnataka among others. PTI PVR SNS SNS

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Russia overtakes China with coronavirus cases at 87,000

Russia overtook China in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, when its tally climbed above 87,000, as pressure rose on the government to consider easing lockdown restrictions for businesses to help shore up the rattled econo...

U.S. states ease coronavirus curbs, plot an economic path forward

Georgia started letting residents dine at restaurants and watch movies at theaters on Monday as more U.S. states from Minnesota to Mississippi took steps to ease coronavirus restrictions even though health experts warned it may be too early...

CBDT chargesheets 3 senior IRS officers for 'misguiding' young taxmen, divests them of duty

The CBDT on Monday issued charge sheets against three principal commissioner-rank IRS officers for misguiding young taxmen and unauthorisedly making public a report that called for a hike in taxes to fund the economic fallout of the COVID-1...

JJ Hospital suspends dialysis ops due to COVID-19 patient

State-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai has suspended operations of its dialysis department after a patient tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday. He said 25 staffers at the department have been placed under quarantine a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020