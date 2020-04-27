Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's PoonchPTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 23:27 IST
Pakistan troops violated ceasefire on Monday night and resorted to mortar shelling and small firing in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said
The Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked firing at 7:15 pm in Mankote sector, he said
The spokesperson said the Indian Army retaliated resulting in exchanges, which stopped at 8.00 pm. PTI AB KJ
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Line of Control
- Kashmir
- Poonch
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
India, Pakistan plan to restart some economic activity during coronavirus lockdown
IMF to consider $1.4 bn loan to Pakistan after Imran Khan seeks help to tackle COVID-19 economic fallout
Pakistan fails to cater to needs of PoK residents amid COVID-19 outbreak
Pakistan Supreme Court takes Imran Khan govt to task over COVID-19 measures
Pakistan summons Indian official to protest at cross-border shelling