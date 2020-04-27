Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan troops violated ceasefire on Monday night and resorted to mortar shelling and small firing in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said

The Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked firing at 7:15 pm in Mankote sector, he said

The spokesperson said the Indian Army retaliated resulting in exchanges, which stopped at 8.00 pm. PTI AB KJ