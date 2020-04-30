Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt allows one-time movement of stranded people

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:41 IST
Karnataka govt allows one-time movement of stranded people

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to allow migrant workers, tourists, students and others stranded in different parts of the state due to the ongoing lockdown to return to their native places, a day after the Centre issued guidelines for the process. This will be a one-time movement and the government would arrange buses for those in need but they should bear the expenses, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

He also said people willing to return to the state would have to undergo tests for COVID-19. The decision was taken at the state cabinet meet and it might come into effect from Friday as the Chief Secretary will have to issue an official order, he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken decision on movement of people and the Centre had issued a circular in this regard. Following this we have decided to permit inter- state and inter-district movement," he told reporters here. Travel expenses should be borne by those willing to return and if they want the government can provide buses from the state transport corporations.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued orders allowing migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded in different parts of the country to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions, giving a big relief to the distressed people. Decision on opening of salons and liquor shops will be taken after May 3, he said.

Madhuswamy said permission would be given for one-time movement of labourers and others who want to go from one district to other for work or any other purpose. Those operating industry or establishment and want to move from place to place for management purpose will be given passes with strict scrutiny and through checks.

Responding to a question, the minister said, "we don't know yet how many are willing to go, where they will go, if some one asks for permission, we will permit." "One family or two or three people want to go, they can use taxi. If too many people want to go, we will provide facility through transport corporation buses," he said..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ABB Power Products posts Rs 29.18 cr net profit for March quarter

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd APPSIL on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 29.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter. The company follows January-December financial year.The comparable financial figures for the January-March period w...

Four persons test positive for COVID-19 in Assam

Four persons, including two women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Assams Bongaigaon district on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 41, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. In a first in the state, the pati...

Ireland to consider easing restrictions every 2-4 weeks, PM says

Irelands roadmap for gradually easing coronavirus restrictions will lay out how any changes will be made every two to four weeks, but the government will intervene earlier if things go off track, Acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.Vara...

Guj: COVID-19 patient escapes from isolation ward, found dead

A 50-year-old coronavirus patient, who allegedly ran away from the COVID ward of a civil hospital in Gujarats Surat city two days back, was found dead on a bench outside the medical facility on Thursday morning, police said. A probe is unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020