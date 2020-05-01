Baghel requests PM to run special train for C'garh migrants

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to run a special train to bring back workers hailing from the state, who are stranded in other parts of the country due to the lockdown, officials said. In a letter to the PM, the chief minister said that the Centre's decision to impose the nationwide lockdown helped in curbing the epidemic, as a result of which the number of COVID-19 patients in Chhattisgarh is very low, the official said.

The instructions issued on April 29 by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for inter-state movement of workers and migrants will prove beneficial in restoring normalcy and economic activities in the state, the CM said in the letter. Migrants from Chhattisgarh are stuck in other states and are unable to return due to lockdown, Baghel said, adding that the number of such workers is more than 1.6 lakh at present and in view of their economic and mental condition, their homecoming becomes very important.

Chhattisgarh is coordinating with other states to ensure the return of these migrants and an action plan has been chalked out to bring back these workers in buses. However, it would be difficult to arrange buses and other amenities required to bring back such a large number of workers, he said.

It will also be extremely difficult to take care of the safety and convenience of these workers during long distance journeys, Baghel said. The chief minister suggested that keeping in view the present situation, point-to-point special trains could be run to ensure safety, convenience and hygiene of the migrants.

The chief minister further requested the PM to take immediate decision regarding operating a special train for bringing back stranded labourers from other states. The state government has already made a request in this connection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he added.

PTI TKP NP NP.