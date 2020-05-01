Guidelines issued by MHA after lockdown extended till May 17

The central government on Friday issued guidelines for extended lockdown restrictions after classifications of districts into 'Red', 'Orange' and 'Green' zones based on COVID-19 risk profiling. • Districts with zero confirmed case or with no confirmed case in the last 21 days are Green Zones.

• Districts will be defined as Red Zones or Hotspot districts, by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). • Districts, which are neither defined as Red nor Green Zones, shall be Orange Zones.

• In case the district is classified as a Red Zone and there is no confirmed case in the last 21 days… then the area may be labelled as an Orange Zone. • In case the district is classified as an Orange Zone and there is no confirmed case in the last 21 days… then the area may be labeled as a Green Zone.

• Containment Zones shall be demarcated within Red (Hotspots) and Orange Zones by states/UTs and district administrations based on the guidelines of the MoHFW. • The local authority shall ensure 100% coverage of Aarogya Setu app among the residents of Containment Zones besides other restrictions.

The following activities will continue to remain prohibited across the country, irrespective of the Zone, for a period of two weeks with effect from May 4. • All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical services, air ambulance and for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by the MHA.

• All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by the MHA. • Inter-State Buses for public transport, except as permitted by the MHA.

• Metro rail services. • Inter-State movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities as permitted by the MHA.

• All schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc. However, online/distance learning shall be permitted. • Hospitality services other than those used for housing health/ police/ Government officials/ healthcare workers, stranded persons including tourists, and those used for quarantine facilities.

• All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. • All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings.

• All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited. • The movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am. Local authorities shall issue orders under appropriate provisions of law, such as prohibitory orders (curfew) under Section 144 of CrPC, for this purpose, and ensure strict compliance.

• In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home. • In Containment Zones, Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and Medical clinics shall not be permitted to operate. However, these may be permitted to operate in Red, Orange and Green Zones.

Following activities shall not be permitted in Red Zones: • Cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws, taxis and cab aggregators, intra-district and inter-district plying of buses, barber shops, spas and salons. The following activities shall be permitted with restrictions in Red Zones.

• Movement of individuals and vehicles, only for permitted activities. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the vehicle driver; for two wheelers, pillion rider is not allowed. • Industrial establishments in urban areas: Only Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control; Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; Production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; Manufacturing of IT hardware; Jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and, Manufacturing units of packaging material are permitted.

• All industrial activities are permitted in rural areas. • Construction activities in urban areas: Only where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside and construction of renewable energy projects are permitted.

• All construction activities are permitted in rural areas. • All standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

• E-commerce activities will be permitted only in respect of essential goods. • Private offices can operate with up to 33 per cent strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home.

The following activities shall be permitted with restrictions in Orange Zones. • Taxis and cab aggregators, with 1 driver and 2 passengers only, inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles, only for permitted activities. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver. In Green Zones, buses can operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity.

• All States/UTs shall allow inter-state movement of goods/ cargo, including empty trucks. • Any person violating these lockdown measures and the National Directives for COVID-19 Management will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable.