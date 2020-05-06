Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:14 IST
Following are the top stories at 1710 hours: NATION DEL71 JK-4RTHLD ENCOUNTER Top Hizb commander killed by security forces, pvt phones and mobile internet suspended in Valley Srinagar: In a major breakthrough in the fight against terror, top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Reyaz Naikoo, on the run for eight years, was killed on Wednesday by security forces in his village in Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said. DEL84 VIRUS-SCHOOLS-GUIDELINES COVID-19 lockdown: How can schools reopen safely? UN agencies, World Bank lay down guidelines New Delhi: Warning that widespread closures of educational facilities present an unprecedented risk to children's education and wellbeing, the UN agencies have laid down guidelines for reopening of schools that have been closed in most parts of the world due to the COVID-19 outbreak. DEL72 LOCKDOWN-MHA-LD BENGAL Centre blames Bengal for not allowing cargo movement through Indo-Bangla border New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday slammed the West Bengal government for not allowing movement of essential goods through the Indo-Bangladesh border, saying such acts were violation of the Constitution and will have international implications.

DEL66 HEALTH-VIRUS-LD DOCS COVID-19 infects 548 docs, nurses, paramedics across India New Delhi: Coronavirus has infected around 548 doctors, nurses and paramedics across the country so far, according to data maintained by the Centre, official sources said on Wednesday. DEL58 VIRUS-AAROGYA SETU-PRASAD Aarogya Setu absolutely robust app in terms of privacy protection, security of data: Prasad New Delhi: Rejecting charges by the opposition that the Aarogya Setu application breaches privacy, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has asserted that the platform is "absolutely robust, safe and secure" in terms of privacy protection and data security.

DEL38 RAIL-MIGRANTS-LD TRAINS Shramik Trains: 115 run so far, over one lakh migrants ferried New Delhi: The Railways on Wednesday said it has run 115 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried home over one lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. DEL67 CONG-PETROL 'Economically anti-national' to fleece Indians by raising petrol, diesel prices: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said it is "economically anti-national" to fleece Indians of Rs 1.4 lakh crore by raising taxes on petrol and diesel, and urged the Centre to share 75 per cent of this revenue with states so that people are not burdened. DEL75 DL-VIRUS-AIRPORT-PASSENGERS Delhi govt issues guidelines for screening, handling of people returning by repatriation flights. New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday issued guidelines for screening and handling of passengers on their return to the city airport from abroad by repatriation flights amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

LEGAL LGD2 DL-HC-LOCKER ROOM Advocates urge Delhi HC Chief Justice to take action in 'Bois Locker Rooms' incident New Delhi: Two advocates have urged Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel to take suo motu (on his own) cognisance of the incident of "Bois Locker Room", an Instagram group in which obscene messages and morphed pictures of underage girls were shared BUSINESS DEL82 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex snaps 2-day losing streak as banks, auto stocks sparkle Mumbai: Markets found firmer ground on Wednesday after two sessions of losses as investors made a cautious return to some recently-battered banking, finance and auto counters. FOREIGN FGN26 VIRUS-CHINA-POMPEO China asks Pompeo to show 'enormous evidence' of COVID-19 originating from Wuhan lab Beijing: China on Wednesday dared US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to show "enormous evidence" he claimed to have to prove that the novel coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan and said he has no evidence to back up his claims. By K J M Varma FGN20 US-LD H1B Most US H-1B employers use programme to pay migrant workers well below market wages: Report Washington: A majority of the US H-1B employers, including tech giants like Facebook, Google, Apple and Microsoft, use the temporary work visa programme to pay the migrant workers well below market wages, a new report has claimed. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPD5 SPO-NADA-DG-INTERVIEW Anti-doping hearings to be conducted online amid lockdown: NADA DG New Delhi: The National Anti-Doping Agency's Director General Navin Agarwal on Wednesday said the body will conduct its disciplinary hearings online from Friday despite the many logistical challenges to ensure cases don't pile up due to the national lockdown. By Kushan Sarkar PTI SRY.

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Qatar Airways expects to re-open routes this month

Qatar Airways said on Wednesday it would this month start to rebuild its network, in anticipation countries will ease air travel restrictions and based on monitoring of passenger trends.State-owned Qatar Airways has been one of few airlines...

Reyaz Naikoo: From a maths teacher to a calculative Hizbul militant

From a maths teacher to a calculative militant, Reyaz Naikoo had a charmed existence as a terrorist for eight years before he was killed by security forces on Wednesday in a gunbattle lasting five hours. Life came to full circle for the 35-...

Make food, travel to home free for stranded migrant workers: Civil society to PM

Civil society organizations on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Railways should not charge for tickets on the special trains being run to transport migrant workers back to their homes amid the coronavirus-forced l...

Hlengiwe Mkhize hands over food parcels, masks to disability organisations

Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Deputy Minister, Hlengiwe Mkhize, has today handed over food parcels, sanitary pads and masks to disability organisations.This is to help mitigate the compounded risks that people with disabilities...
