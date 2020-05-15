Terrorist attacks in Afghanistan deeply shocking: Winston Peters

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand condemns the targeting of civilians in two terrorist attacks in Afghanistan earlier this week.

"The terrorist attacks on a hospital in Kabul and a funeral in Nangarhar province are deeply shocking. The attacks were deliberate and heinous acts of extreme violence targeting mothers, newborn babies, medical personnel, and grieving families," Mr Peters said.

"Humanitarian organisations such as Médecins Sans Frontières work under the most challenging conditions to assist the most vulnerable. Such attacks are not only deplorable but also a serious breach of international law."

New Zealand has supported stabilisation and security efforts in Afghanistan since 1995, through development assistance and New Zealand Defence Force deployments on the ground.

"We continue to call on all parties to desist from and respect the prohibition of, attacks on civilians, medical personnel and humanitarian workers. Despite the latest attacks, the path to peace in Afghanistan continues. New Zealand remains committed to supporting an inclusive Afghan-led process that leads to enduring peace in Afghanistan," Mr Peters said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)