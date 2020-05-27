Centre, states doing their best: Prasad on migrants' plight

A day after the Supreme Court took cognizance of the "unfortunate and miserable" plight of migrant workers, Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said the Centre and states are doing their "best" in these very challenging times, and if "there is scope for improvement we are open for that". Speaking at a BJP press conference, the senior party leader said, "I can only state with all humility that all the governments are doing their best. These are very challenging times. If someone has a better solution to offer, we are willing to look at it. "In the given situation, best possible efforts are being done and will continue to be done." Central and state governments will file their replies and inform the court about steps they have taken in the matter, he said. He cited relatively much fewer deaths in India compared to countries like the US, the UK, France and Spain among others to asserts that results for India "speak aloud".

Asked about the adverse observations of the apex court, Prasad said it will not be proper for him as the law minister to comment on them. Earlier in the press conference, he had said everyone is concerned about migrant workers who are in "pain" and want to go home. The government is working to help them, he added. Taking cognizance of the "unfortunate and miserable" plight of the migrant labourers stranded across the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Supreme Court on Tuesday had said that they need "succour and help by the concerned governments" with regard to free food and shelter. The adequate transport arrangement, food and shelters are immediately to be provided by the Centre and State Governments free of costs, the top court had said.

Referring to various media reports showing the miserable conditions of migrant labourers walking on-foot and cycles from long distances, the top court issued notices to the Centre, states and Union Territories and sought their replies by May 28..