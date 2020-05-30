Govt must educate people on how to properly wear face mask: Hry Cong MLA

Welcoming Haryana government's decision to make face coverings mandatory in public places, Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary on Saturday said there is a need to raise awareness and educate people on the proper way to wear a face mask. The legislator from Mullana constituency in Ambala district said generally, many people wear the face mask incorrectly and keep their nostrils exposed while some keep it hanging below the chin, which is like wearing a helmet on a two-wheeler without the strap fastened. He said that spreading awareness about face masks is crucial in the fight against COVID-19.

"I believe making it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public places is a welcome move to contain the spread of COVID-19, but at the same time, merely wearing a mask will not do it has to be ensured that people wear face masks properly," Chaudhary, who is Secretary of State Congress Legislature Party, told PTI over the phone. "Educating the masses about the proper wearing and taking-off of a face mask, and the types--medical-grade versus cloth-- and quality of masks are crucial steps along with spreading awareness about how to clean and dry reusable masks, and how frequently. Guidance is also needed on the safe disposal of used face masks.

"For the government, it is therefore essential to spread knowledge and awareness regarding the wearing, maintenance and hygiene, and disposal of face masks so that the fight against novel coronavirus can be won," he said. Chaudhary, a first-time legislator, said that awareness among the masses about face masks is not only going to help in the fight against the pandemic but could also contribute to preventing the transmission of other airborne diseases.

"Spreading awareness is bound to produce better results," he felt. The Haryana government has made wearing of face masks mandatory in public places mandatory. Those not wearing masks or spitting in public places will also invite a fine of Rs 500.