Meghalaya to allow additional export activities with B'desh from June 8

Amid ease in curbs under 'Unlock 1.0, Meghalaya has decided to allow the resumption of additional export activities with Bangladesh from next week, provided all stakeholders adhere to safety guidelines laid down by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chief Secretary M S Rao said on Thursday. Earlier, in May, a cement production company was given permission to recommence export activities with the neighbouring country.

"Additional border trade activities with Bangladesh through land customs stations are permitted from June 8, subject to strict compliance of standard operating procedures issued by the state government," Rao said in an order. The chief secretary, however, clarified that border haats will not be permitted for now.

According to an order issued by the government, stores may also resume business at malls, on the condition that they operate on a rotation basis. Rao said deputy commissioners shall regulate the schedule of operations.

The deputy commissioners may restrict activities, if needed, to meet safety protocols, he added..