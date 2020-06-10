BJP, Cong allege 'mega scam' in purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19 in Odisha

Stepping up the attack on the BJD government in Odisha over its response to the coronavirus outbreak, opposition Congress and BJP on Tuesday alleged a mega scam in the purchase of medical equipment and sought a clarification on the matter from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Alleging large-scale corruption in the procurement of masks, personal protection equipment (PPE) and other paraphernalia, state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik said he would move the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Lokayukta for a thorough probe into the matter. He claimed that the Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) had procured 30 lakh face masks from a Tamil Nadu-based private company at a cost of Rs 16 per piece, while other states purchased the same at a maximum price of Rs 8.

While other states are procuring masks at Rs 8 per piece, the BJD government bought 30 lakh masks at double the price. Instead of paying Rs 2.40 crore, they paid Rs 4.80 crore. The government has scammed even life-saving medical supplies. An independent probe must find out as to who pocketed the huge amount, Niranjan demnaded. Similarly, RT-PCR machines were also purchased at three times its price, he alleged, adding while such machines that cost around Rs 4-5 lakh have been bought at Rs 12.84 lakh, PPE kits have been purchased at exorbitant prices.

The health minister is required to respond to the allegations, but he is seeking to pass the buck, the Congress leader said. “Though the Congress is not demanding the resignation of the chief minister over the matter, the party wants him to come out with a clarification as to whether there have been irregularities in the procurement of medical kits and equipment. We also demand resignation of ministers and anyone involved in corruption,” he said.

Besides moving the CVC and the Lokayukta over the issue, the party will submit a collective memorandum from all districts to the governor, Niranjan said, adding the Congress will launch a massive protest and hit the streets if immediate action is not taken. Attacking the BJD government in the same vein, BJP state General Secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar alleged that a huge scam has taken place in the purchase of COVID-19 test kits and medical equipment, and demanded immediate action against those involved.

Large-scale irregularities involving crores of rupees have been committed at a time when the government is required to work sincerely with commitment in order to save the people from the deadly coronavirus, she said. Refuting the allegations levelled by the opposition parties, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said at no point in time has Odisha purchased masks at more than the rates fixed by the central government. Therefore, any question regarding irregularity does not arise, he said.

Stating that COVID-19 is a worldwide pandemic that has created a medical emergency, Patra said the war is not yet over. This situation requires a mature response. We expect the same from Congress and BJP, he said. The entire country is praising the efforts of Odisha. The Congress and the BJP should not to do cheap politics and belittle the efforts of 4.5 crore people of the state, the Rajya Sabha member added. PTI SKN SOM SRY