Assam Congress chief requests Union Minister Pradhan to intervene in gas leakage in Baghjan Oil Well

Party MP and Assam Congress Chief Ripun Bora on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan asking him for 'immediate intervention by Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry by deploying of expert team to control the situation at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district arising due to leakage of gas at Baghjan Oil Well under Oil India Ltd'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 01:44 IST
Assam Congress Chief Ripun Bora (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Party MP and Assam Congress Chief Ripun Bora on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan asking him for 'immediate intervention by Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry by deploying of expert team to control the situation at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district arising due to leakage of gas at Baghjan Oil Well under Oil India Ltd'. "It is to be mentioned that this leakage is going on nonstop for last 14 days creating panic and danger to the life and property of the people living surrounding of the area. Meanwhile the leakage of natural gas extensively damaged large area of agriculture, contaminated the river water Wing large number or fish and other animals affecting the bio-diversity of the region and causing serious air pollution," reads the letter.

In the letter, Bora alleged that neither Dharmendra Pradhan nor any senior officials from the Petroleum ministry visited the spot. "It is very surprising and unfortunate that till now neither you nor any senior officials from the Petroleum ministry visited the spot to take stock of the situation inspite of the fact that the incident has become a serious concern worldwide," he wrote in the letter.

"I request you to visit the spot along with senior officials of your Ministry to see the situation physically and to direct Oil India Ltd to pay adequate compensation to all the affected persons in the area because of this incident," he concluded the letter. A massive fire broke out at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday. (ANI)

