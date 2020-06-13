Residents of housing society in Delhi convert recreation centre into quarantine facility

In a unique initiative, residents of New Saraswati CGHS housing society in Rohini have converted a recreation centre into a six-bed quarantine facility in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city. The facility inaugurated by local BJP MLA Vijender Gupta comprises six beds in a fully equipped hall.

The recreation centre was earlier used for various community activities. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the residents decided to convert it into a quarantine facility, Gupta said.

The national capital recorded 2,134 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city closer to the 39,000-mark and the death toll due to the disease to 1,271, authorities said..