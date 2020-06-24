Minor boy tries to kill Cong MLA in Rajasthan's Karauli, detained
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:19 IST
An attempt on a Congress MLA’s life was made by a minor boy in Rajasthan’s Karauli district on Wednesday when the legislator was meeting people at his residence, police said
The minor boy attempted to fire at Hinduan MLA Bharosi Lal with a country-made pistol but the weapon didn’t go off, Karauli SP Anil Kumar said, adding that the MLA was meeting people at his residence when the incident took place. The accused has been detained and being questioned to ascertain the motive. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP flayed the government for the “poor” law and order situation in the state. “The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. Earlier, there was a fear among criminals but now common people are under fear and criminals are roaming freely,” state BJP president Satish Poonia said.
