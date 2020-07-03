Hema Malini advises devotees to avoid going out on Guru Purnima

BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini on Friday appealed to devotees to celebrate Guru Purnima on July 5 in their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress-turned-politician also advised people in the temple town to restrain themselves from performing the Goverdhan 'parikrama' (circumambulation).

"Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, avoid going outside. Celebrate Guru Purnima festival within four walls of your home," she said. She said the district administration has cancelled the Mudiya Poono fair, which was earlier proposed between July 1 and July 5, and banned the Goverdhan 'parikrama'.

Since ashrams of noted saints and spiritual teachers are here, the Guru Purnima festival has a special significance for the people of Mathura..