Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP reports 1,346 new COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,346 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Secretary (Health) on Tuesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-07-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 19:17 IST
UP reports 1,346 new COVID-19 cases
Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,346 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Secretary (Health) on Tuesday. Addressing a daily briefing on coronavirus situation in the state, Prasad said, "In the last 24 hours, 1,346 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state. There are 9,514 active cases, 19,627 discharged so far and 827 patients have succumbed to the infection."

"A total of 30,329 samples were tested yesterday. 9,22,049 samples have been tested in the state so far," he added. Prasad further said that a large number of 'COVID-19 help desks' are being set up in the state at a rapid pace.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that a total of 2,19,935 people have been fined after registering 85,696 FIRs for violation of COVID guidelines. "So far 61,282 vehicles have been seized and Rs 40,68,70,127 were recovered from the violators," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the amount of penalty may be increased for not wearing a mask in public places. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 7,19,665 COVID-19 cases including, 2,59,557 active cases, 4,39,948 cured and 20,160 deaths as of Tuesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-Aluko wants 30% BAME representation at top levels of UK Sport

Former England soccer international Eniola Aluko has called for an increase in Black, Asian and minority ethnic BAME racial diversity at the top level of UK Sport to 30. The lack of ethnic minority representation in national sports governin...

India’s recovered COVID-19 cases more than active cases per million: Govt

Indias recovered cases per million population is more than active COVID-19 cases per million, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, crediting states and Union Territories for early identification and effective management of coronavirus...

Maha govt will recruit 10,000 police constables: Ajit Pawar

As many as 10,000 constables will be recruited to strengthen law and order in Maharashtra and ease the work stress of the police force, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday. Apart from this, an all-woman battalion of the State R...

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead: Police Commissioner R K Meena.

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead Police Commissioner R K Meena....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020