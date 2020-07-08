Gujarat minister tests positive for coronavirus
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-07-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 13:36 IST
A Gujarat minister has tested positive for coronavirus, state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Wednesday. "The minister has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after he tested positive for coronavirus," Patel, who holds charge of the health department, said ahead of the state cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.
The BJP MLA from Valsad district is the first state minister to have contracted the viral infection. On Tuesday, a senior Congress leader from Gujarat battling COVID-19 was put on ventilator support.
A BJP MLA from Surat and a Congress legislator from Banaskantha district also tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.
