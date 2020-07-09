Left Menu
Pursue economic activities while fighting COVID-19: Sonowal

The chief minister directed the district administrations to ensure that there was no interruption in the implementation of developmental schemes while waging a relentless war against the virus, an official release said. Sonowal, in a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Joint Directors of Health Services of all districts, reviewed the COVID-19 scenario, along with the status of flood and erosion, and the implementation of various developmental schemes.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-07-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 20:15 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday emphasised the need for continuing economic activities parallel to the fight against COVID-19 in the state. The chief minister directed the district administrations to ensure that there was no interruption in the implementation of developmental schemes while waging a relentless war against the virus, an official release said.

Sonowal, in a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Joint Directors of Health Services of all districts, reviewed the COVID-19 scenario, along with the status of flood and erosion, and the implementation of various developmental schemes. The chief minister directed the Deputy Commissioners to take steps for skill mapping of those who have returned from outside the state so that they could be provided adequate employment opportunities.

Some of the returnees could be engaged in the implementation of schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission while others could be given self employment opportunities through Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonowal said. He asked the authorities to consult the respective public representatives of their districts before taking measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonowal also directed the Joint Directors of Health Services of all districts to ensure that a patient suffering from other ailments, besides COVID-19, gets the required medical facilities on time. The chief minister instructed the SPs to prevent mass gatherings in their districts which might increase the risk of rapid transmission of coronavirus.

The people and the government must work together to defeat this pandemic as it has entered a very critical phase now, the chief minister said. He also instructed the DCs to plant trees to increase forest cover in the state and take steps for making heritage sites encroachment free.

The chief minister appreciated the district administrations of Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Karbi Anglong for successfully curbing the menace of rhino poaching in Kaziranga National Park..

