Man arrested for firing in air, injuring friend in southeast Delhi

A man was arrested after he allegedly fired in the air and the bullet ricocheted from a wall, injuring his friend with whom he was consuming alcohol at his office in southeast Delhi Humayun Pur village, police said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 19:25 IST
A man was arrested after he allegedly fired in the air and the bullet ricocheted from a wall, injuring his friend with whom he was consuming alcohol at his office in southeast Delhi Humayun Pur village, police said on Monday. The accused Madhur Phogat -- a property dealer -- was consuming alcohol with his friend Rahul and Abhishek at his office when the mishap took place, police said. However, the trio tried to mislead the police by cooking up a false story to evade arrest, they said. Police said under the influence of alcohol, Phogat fired in the air outside his office but the bullet ricocheted from a wall and hit Abhishek, injuring him. Thereafter, Rahul rushed Abhishek to a hospital. Since the three were friends, they decided to cook up a false story to mislead the police and evade arrest, police said. Police received information on July 12 that a man named Abhishek was admitted at the AIIMS Hospital after suffering gunshot injuries. The police sent a team to talk to the injured but found that the victim was unfit to give a statement. Both Rahul and Abhishek lived on rent at Humayun Pur village in Safdarjung Enclave, police said.  "During investigation, Rahul told us that while returning from Okhla Mandi after buying fruits and vegetables, some boys on bikes blocked his and Abhishek's way near Moolchand flyover and started quarrelling with them. "After reaching home, they saw blood ozzing from the abdomen and back of Abhishek," said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

However, the duo told police that they did not see anybody firing or using any weapon (during the quarrel), the DCP said. Based on Rahul's statement and the medical examination report, a case was registered, he said.  Investigation later revealed that on the intervening night of July 11 and 12, the three of them consumed alcohol at Phogat's office. Under the influence of alcohol, Phogat fired from his illegal automatic pistol and the bullet ricocheted from a wall and hit Abhishek. Thereafter, the three cooked up a false story, the DCP said. Phogat had purchased the automatic pistol for Rs one lakh from an unknown person in Delhi's Kanjhawala, he said.

Legal action will be taken against both Rahul and Abhishek for providing false information to the police, the DCP said. Abhishek has not been discharged but his condition is stated to be stable, police added..

