Arms supplier arrested in Delhi

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to criminals in the Delhi-NCR Region, police said on Wednesday. The accused Taiyab is a resident of Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Taiyab has already supplied more than 400 firearms in the Delhi-NCR during last two years, police said. He used to procure arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh and supply them to criminals in the Delhi-NCR and Mewat region, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said the arm supplier was arrested after police received information late on Monday night that Taiyab would come near a bus stand in the city to deliver firearms and ammunition to one of his contacts. Thirteen firearms along with 125 live cartridges were recovered from him, he said.

Taiyab disclosed that he had received the pistols and cartridges from an illegal arms manufacturer from Sendhwa in Madhya Pradesh. He also has been indulging in the supply of arms in Delhi for the last five-six years, he added. Taiyab has been previously arrested in three cases of Arms smuggling in Delhi and Haryana, police said.