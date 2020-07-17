Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in J-K

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked the armed forces to give a fitting reply to any "misadventure" by Pakistan as he reviewed the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir with top military brass, officials said. At a high-level meeting, the defence minister also asked the armed forces to maintain a strict vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, they said.

Singh, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, arrived here in the afternoon following a visit to eastern Ladakh. "The defence minister was briefed in detail about the situation on the Line of Control, in the hinterland and successful counter terrorist operations. He said that the country was proud of the valour and patriotic spirit of the soldiers," a senior defence ministry official said.

"He urged all to continue to work hard to ensure security both on the Line of Control and in the hinterland. He also impressed upon the commanders to maintain strict vigil along the Line of Control and remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any misadventure by the adversary," he said. Later, Singh chaired a high-level security review meeting which was attended by Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir GC Murmu, Gen Rawat, Gen Naravane, Corps Commander of the Chinar Corps Lt Gen BS Raju, Director General of J and K Police Dilbagh Singh and several senior officials from the intelligence agencies and civil administration.

"The defence minister complimented everyone for great synergy and close coordination amongst the security forces and government agencies towards bringing back normalcy in the region and lauded their work in ensuring peace and security in J and K," the official said. There have been increasing incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in the past few months.

Earlier this month, India lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces along the LoC and the international border, which officials said are primarily to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. Fourteen Indians were killed and 88 sustained injuries in more than 2,432 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistan forces till June, according to official data.

India has been maintaining that the unprovoked ceasefire violations are in contravention to the 2003 ceasefire understanding between the two countries. Despite these concerns having been shared, including through the channel of Director General of Military Operations, the Pakistan forces have not stopped such activities, officials said.