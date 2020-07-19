Maha: Recovered from COVID-19, MLA vows to donate blood plasma
A BJP MLA from Latur district of Maharashtra, who has been discharged after recovering from COVID-19, on Sunday called for donation of blood plasma for treating critical patients. The MLA also demanded that number of medical staff be increased in Latur district.PTI | Latur | Updated: 19-07-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 22:12 IST
A BJP MLA from Latur district of Maharashtra, who has been discharged after recovering from COVID-19, on Sunday called for donation of blood plasma for treating critical patients. The MLA said he would donate his plasma along with his son.
He appealed to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to provide a special incentive to health workers. The MLA also demanded that number of medical staff be increased in Latur district.
